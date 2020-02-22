BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Invests $5.63 Million in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 93,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,317,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,661,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,484,000 after buying an additional 181,362 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,197,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,352,000 after buying an additional 175,932 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,066,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,326,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,973,000 after buying an additional 127,386 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $60.23 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $52.83 and a 52 week high of $61.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.25 and a 200-day moving average of $58.03.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

