BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 678.6% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,204,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,257,000 after buying an additional 1,921,162 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after buying an additional 31,083 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,910,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $180,465,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 43,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYB opened at $82.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.07 and its 200 day moving average is $86.69. The company has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $68.61 and a 12-month high of $98.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LYB. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.44.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

