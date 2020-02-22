BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $100.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.66 and a 200-day moving average of $89.43. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $75.62 and a twelve month high of $102.61.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

