BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 894 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 16,069 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,041,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,367,000 after acquiring an additional 50,448 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 29,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 197,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,459,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

NYSE SWK opened at $158.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.06. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.37 and a 12-month high of $173.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.43.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.69.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 16,108 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $2,560,044.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,082,544.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 206 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $32,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,647 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,661. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.