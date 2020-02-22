BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 13.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,550,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,806,000 after buying an additional 1,882,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,430,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,955,000 after purchasing an additional 48,402 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,367,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,533,000 after purchasing an additional 26,789 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 9.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,191,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,791,000 after purchasing an additional 105,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 691,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CJS Securities downgraded Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In other news, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 6,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $369,612.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,168.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $360,120.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,348.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $55.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 7.02%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

