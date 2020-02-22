BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,558 Shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,558 shares during the period. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF makes up about 2.2% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned 4.31% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $12,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Defensive Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF stock opened at $58.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.98. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $48.26 and a 12-month high of $59.51.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.