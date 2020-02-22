BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,877 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 740,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,877 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.84% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $40,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 55I LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 179,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,524 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,755,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,746,000 after buying an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $56.11 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.69 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1113 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

