BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF accounts for 0.9% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth $540,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth $118,000.

Shares of RYH stock opened at $228.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.49 and its 200 day moving average is $209.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $183.27 and a twelve month high of $230.89.

