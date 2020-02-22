Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd decreased its position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,868 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 92,303 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.12% of Best Buy worth $26,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 138.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 553 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 168.3% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 589,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $46,717,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $161,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,105,051 shares of company stock worth $169,112,718. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY opened at $90.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.02. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $91.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBY. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.05.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

