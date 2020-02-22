BetterBetting Achieves Market Cap of $105,305.00 (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 22nd. During the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BetterBetting token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Bancor Network. BetterBetting has a market capitalization of $105,305.00 and $45.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BetterBetting

BetterBetting’s launch date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,910,372 tokens. The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

BetterBetting can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

