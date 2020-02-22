Bezop Reaches Market Cap of $161,611.00 (BEZ)

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Bezop has a total market capitalization of $161,611.00 and $1,522.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bezop has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Bezop token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, IDEX, Livecoin and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bezop alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.63 or 0.02900079 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00228987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00042423 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00142712 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Bezop Token Profile

Bezop’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. The official message board for Bezop is medium.com/@bezopnetwork. The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bezop’s official website is bezop.io. Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork.

Bezop Token Trading

Bezop can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, TOPBTC, CoinBene, Livecoin, IDEX, Sistemkoin and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezop should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezop using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bezop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezop and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.