Binance Coin (BNB) Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last Week

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Binance Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $21.95 or 0.00226680 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), FCoin, AirSwap and Exrates. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and approximately $349.26 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Binance Coin has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.52 or 0.02896959 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00042893 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00142445 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Binance Coin Token Profile

Binance Coin’s genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017.

Binance Coin Token Trading

Binance Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Trade Satoshi, IDEX, HitBTC, FCoin, Exrates, Gate.io, DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), AirSwap, Binance and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

