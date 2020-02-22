BitBall (BTB) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $259,124.00 and $319,546.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BitBall has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00050109 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00066289 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001110 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,773.73 or 0.99459489 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00063813 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000658 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000415 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitBall Token Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,124,794 tokens. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

