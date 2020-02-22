Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Reaches Market Cap of $34.27 Million

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded up 189.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Bitball Treasure has a market capitalization of $34.27 million and $44.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded up 42.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitball Treasure token can now be purchased for about $76.15 or 0.00773323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00016044 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000687 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Bitball Treasure

BTRS is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20.

Bitball Treasure Token Trading

