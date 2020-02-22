Bitblocks (BBK) Price Tops $0.0017

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Bitblocks has a market cap of $361,709.00 and $31,722.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitblocks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded down 10.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00050007 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00067156 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001175 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,637.50 or 1.00002531 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00071399 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000637 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 53.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About Bitblocks

Bitblocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 219,077,267 coins. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_.

Bitblocks Coin Trading

Bitblocks can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

