Bitcloud Trading Down 8% This Week (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $122,120.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 32,473,374 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.info. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD.

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.