bitCNY (BITCNY) Trading Down 0.5% This Week

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One bitCNY token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange, CoinTiger and OpenLedger DEX. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.13 million and approximately $132.15 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, bitCNY has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $282.25 or 0.02911981 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00229397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00042738 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00142383 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002864 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 29,564,500 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling bitCNY

bitCNY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, BitShares Asset Exchange and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

