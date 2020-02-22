BitCoen Achieves Market Cap of $62,869.00 (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 22nd. During the last seven days, BitCoen has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoen coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges including BitFlip and Sistemkoin. BitCoen has a market capitalization of $62,869.00 and $744.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitCoen alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.59 or 0.02666668 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000078 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,467.07 or 0.97647428 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BitCoen

BitCoen (BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen. The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io.

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.