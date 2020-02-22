Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Market Cap Achieves $993,132.00

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0539 or 0.00000553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 29.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $993,132.00 and $64.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Atom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

