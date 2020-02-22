Bitcoin Gold Market Cap Hits $178.41 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $10.19 or 0.00105620 BTC on major exchanges including Zebpay, Korbit, Crex24 and C2CX. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $178.41 million and $22.73 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00631210 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00119904 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002436 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Altcoin Trader, Sistemkoin, Bitinka, DSX, Bitlish, Trade Satoshi, Exrates, QuadrigaCX, Coinone, Bitfinex, Coinnest, Ovis, Koineks, Bittrex, Graviex, Crex24, OKEx, YoBit, Exmo, Negocie Coins, Huobi, Bit-Z, Korbit, Bleutrade, Zebpay, C2CX, Upbit, BitMarket, Gate.io, SouthXchange, Braziliex, Vebitcoin, Indodax, BitBay, BitFlip, Binance, TDAX, Instant Bitex, Kucoin, HitBTC, Bitsane and CEX.IO. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

