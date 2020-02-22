Bitcoin Incognito Market Capitalization Achieves $369,934.00 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0284 or 0.00000293 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, STEX, Escodex and Trade Satoshi. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $369,934.00 and approximately $36,335.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001900 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24, STEX, Graviex and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

