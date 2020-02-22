Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Price Reaches $0.0193 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $353,753.00 and approximately $73.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 32.5% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0193 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.00628707 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00104965 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00119654 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002265 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000690 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 41% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Bitfinex, Exrates, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

