Bitcoin Planet Trading Down 88.1% Over Last 7 Days (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Bitcoin Planet has a market capitalization of $583.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded 88.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Planet alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.53 or 0.01079813 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00051463 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00024009 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00212405 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007609 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00067288 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004753 BTC.

About Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_. The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Planet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Planet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.