Bitcoin Plus Market Cap Tops $359,220.00 (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for $2.63 or 0.00027317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Poloniex, Trade By Trade and Cryptopia. Bitcoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $359,220.00 and approximately $10,944.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007625 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004735 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001244 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000561 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 65.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Profile

Bitcoin Plus (CRYPTO:XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 136,405 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Plus is www.bitcoinplus.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

Bitcoin Plus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Poloniex, Trade Satoshi, Trade By Trade and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

