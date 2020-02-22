Bitcoin Private Reaches Market Cap of $667,988.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001446 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, TOPBTC, Exrates and Altcoin Trader. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $667,988.00 and approximately $487.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.86 or 0.00630786 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00105705 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00119390 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002675 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000652 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exrates, Nanex, Sistemkoin, TradeOgre, TOPBTC, Trade Satoshi and Altcoin Trader. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

