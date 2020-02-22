Bitcoin SV Price Reaches $283.18 on Major Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $283.18 or 0.02922790 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Altcoin Trader, Coinbit and DragonEX. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $5.18 billion and approximately $2.13 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00227689 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042291 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00142740 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,290,590 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Coinsquare, Upbit, OTCBTC, Bitrue, Binance, Coinsuper, Bitfinex, DragonEX, Bitbns, ZB.COM, Korbit, CoinEx, WazirX, BigONE, Poloniex, Bithumb, HitBTC, BX Thailand, Huobi, IDAX, Bitkub, Bibox, Hotbit, CoinZest, Gate.io, Kraken, Coinbit, SouthXchange, Bittrex, FCoin, Koinex, Indodax, Cobinhood, MBAex, CoinBene, YoBit, Altcoin Trader, Bit-Z, OKEx and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

