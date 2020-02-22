BitcoiNote (BTCN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.00

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 22nd. BitcoiNote has a market cap of $16,362.00 and $2.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoiNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. During the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded 33.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote (CRYPTO:BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 11,263,295 coins. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN.

Buying and Selling BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoiNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoiNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

