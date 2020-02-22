Bitcoinus (BITS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8,401.00

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 23.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Bitcoinus token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $8,401.00 and $3,310.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 43.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00051463 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00067104 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001159 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,665.86 or 0.99847602 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00071137 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000677 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Bitcoinus Token Profile

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz.

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

