BitcoinZ Reaches Market Capitalization of $705,857.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $705,857.00 and approximately $32,394.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, BTC-Alpha, Crex24 and Exmo.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.74 or 0.00629965 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00106209 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00119063 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001459 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 6,380,735,218 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, BTC-Alpha, Graviex, Exrates, Trade Satoshi and Exmo. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

