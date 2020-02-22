Bitcore (BTX) Trading Down 11.7% This Week

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Bitcore coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00004522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, QBTC and Exrates. Bitcore has a market cap of $7.72 million and approximately $11,401.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcore has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,685.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.10 or 0.02713185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $374.77 or 0.03864753 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.59 or 0.00779507 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.43 or 0.00819133 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00098857 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009797 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00029305 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.96 or 0.00628654 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcore Coin Profile

Bitcore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,103,646 coins and its circulating supply is 17,602,687 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc.

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bit-Z, Exrates, CryptoBridge, QBTC, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.