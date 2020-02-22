Bitradio Trading 5.5% Lower This Week (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. Bitradio has a total market cap of $115,443.00 and $3.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005889 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000995 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000130 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,384,491 coins and its circulating supply is 8,384,487 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io.

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

