bitUSD Price Reaches $0.93 on Top Exchanges (BITUSD)

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. bitUSD has a total market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $25.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitUSD token can now be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00009672 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. Over the last seven days, bitUSD has traded 59.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $280.85 or 0.02912650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00228900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00043180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000732 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00142138 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002780 BTC.

About bitUSD

bitUSD’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 2,187,410 tokens. bitUSD’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_USD. The official message board for bitUSD is bitsharestalk.org. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares.

Buying and Selling bitUSD

bitUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

