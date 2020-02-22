BitWhite (BTW) 1-Day Volume Hits $3,334.00

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded down 19.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. BitWhite has a total market cap of $17,686.00 and approximately $3,334.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, BitFlip, Sistemkoin and Exrates. During the last week, BitWhite has traded down 28.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042446 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000246 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000087 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite (CRYPTO:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitWhite

BitWhite can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

