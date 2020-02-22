Bitzeny (ZNY) Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Bitzeny has a market cap of $73,171.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2015. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitzeny Coin Trading

Bitzeny can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

