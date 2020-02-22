Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 70.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,080 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.08% of Black Hills worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. FMR LLC raised its position in Black Hills by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Black Hills by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,732,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,659,000 after buying an additional 1,211,902 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Black Hills by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Black Hills by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Black Hills by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKH. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Black Hills in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.75.

Shares of NYSE:BKH traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.73. 371,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,281. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.23. Black Hills Corp has a 52-week low of $70.02 and a 52-week high of $87.12.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $477.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.29 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Hills Corp will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.62%.

In related news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $585,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 130,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,166,474.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $505,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 124,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,038,611.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

