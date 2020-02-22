BLAST Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One BLAST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $216,724.00 and $34.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BLAST has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BLAST Profile

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 559,318,766 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

