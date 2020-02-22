Blocknet 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13,612.00 (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last week, Blocknet has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for about $2.20 or 0.00022683 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Upbit and Cryptopia. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $14.50 million and approximately $13,612.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blocknet alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,602,249 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.