Blockpass (PASS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5,934.00

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Blockpass token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blockpass has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $390,165.00 and approximately $5,934.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blockpass alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $282.28 or 0.02916941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00228379 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042386 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00142634 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass’ launch date was May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org.

Buying and Selling Blockpass

Blockpass can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.