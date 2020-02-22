BlockStamp (BST) Market Cap Reaches $26.86 Million

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. BlockStamp has a total market cap of $26.86 million and approximately $8,087.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlockStamp coin can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00010582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOKOK, STEX and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BlockStamp

BlockStamp is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,780,060 coins and its circulating supply is 26,237,094 coins. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

