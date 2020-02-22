Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) Earning Extremely Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) have been trending extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Blow & Drive Interlock earned a news impact score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDIC remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. 11,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,058. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05. Blow & Drive Interlock has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.10.

Blow & Drive Interlock Company Profile

Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation engages in the manufacture, marketing, and lease of alcohol ignition interlock devices. It markets, installs, and monitors a breath alcohol ignition interlock device, BDI-747/1 that is a mechanism, which is installed on the steering column of an automobile and into which a driver exhales.

