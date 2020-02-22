Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BCC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

BCC traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $40.95. 219,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,466. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.08. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.92 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 17.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Boise Cascade by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Boise Cascade by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Boise Cascade by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Boise Cascade by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 30,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

