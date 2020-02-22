BOMB (BOMB) Hits Market Cap of $511,227.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. BOMB has a market cap of $511,227.00 and $58,369.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. One BOMB token can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00005564 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00050007 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00067156 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001175 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,637.50 or 1.00002531 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00071399 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000637 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 53.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000357 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 953,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,514 tokens. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

