Bombardier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bombardier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.10.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDRBF. Desjardins raised shares of Bombardier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Bombardier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Bombardier alerts:

BDRBF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 655,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,629. Bombardier has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.