Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.06% of Booking worth $55,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Booking by 50.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 target price (up previously from $2,240.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Booking from $2,045.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,126.38.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,928.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,640.54 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,983.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,967.60.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

