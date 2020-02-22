Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,126.38.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,928.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,983.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,967.60. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,640.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00. The company has a market cap of $82.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its position in Booking by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 27,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,273 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Booking by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 54,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Booking by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Booking by 289.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

