BOOM (BOOM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.41 Million

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One BOOM token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and DDEX. BOOM has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $13,795.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BOOM has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.05 or 0.02894513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00227300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00042500 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00142446 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002801 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM’s total supply is 972,430,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 783,161,188 tokens. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken.

BOOM Token Trading

BOOM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

