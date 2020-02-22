BOScoin Market Capitalization Reaches $4.04 Million (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 1% lower against the dollar. BOScoin has a total market cap of $4.04 million and $2.99 million worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOScoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges including GDAC, Kucoin and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00048896 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000063 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOS is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,236,389,075 coins and its circulating supply is 865,352,703 coins. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

