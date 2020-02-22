Bottos (BTO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.91 Million

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last week, Bottos has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bottos has a market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $885,653.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bottos token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges including OTCBTC, Bit-Z, BigONE and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00047524 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00491979 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $636.00 or 0.06472202 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00061906 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00027698 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005007 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010238 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos is a token. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org.

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LBank, BigONE, CoinEgg, Gate.io, IDEX, OTCBTC and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

