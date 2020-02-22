Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.56.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BYD shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

In other news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 35,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $1,056,777.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,094,974.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $298,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,309.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,584,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 13,019.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,057,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,351 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,209,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,899 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $17,832,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $13,572,000. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.91. 1,925,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,939. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $36.22. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.78.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $833.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

