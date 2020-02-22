Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Earns “Buy” Rating from Dougherty & Co

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Dougherty & Co in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BCOV. ValuEngine raised Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Brightcove from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Brightcove has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Brightcove stock opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76, a PEG ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.74. Brightcove has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brightcove will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCOV. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Brightcove by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Brightcove by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Brightcove in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

